Tiny Pup May Take Crown For World's Smallest Dog

Published March 28, 2012 at 7:22 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A tiny puppy with a big name may take the crown for the world's smallest dog. Beyonce was born in an animal shelter in northern California. She's tinier than a teacup. A Daschund crossed, the shelter thinks, with a Chihuahua. At birth, she fit into a spoon. At two weeks, she could sleep on a cell phone. Since she made news, the shelter says adoption offers have poured in for the teeny Beyonce, who may eventually weigh a pound and a half. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.