© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tibetan Exile Dies From Burns Suffered In Self-Immolation

By Mark Memmott
Published March 28, 2012 at 9:10 AM EDT
In Kolkata on Tuesday, exiled Tibetans and human rights activists held a candlelight for Jamphel Yeshi.
In Kolkata on Tuesday, exiled Tibetans and human rights activists held a candlelight for Jamphel Yeshi.

Jamphel Yeshi has died. The 27-year-old Tibetan exile, who on on Monday set himself on fire in New Delhi, was the latest in a small but growing number of Tibetans who in the past year have burned themselves in protest of China's rule over their country.

As we reported Tuesday, at least 30 Tibetans have taken that dramatic step in the past year.

Yeshi, The Associated Press writes, came to a protest over a visit to India by China's president and "ran screaming past other protesters and the media before falling to the ground, his clothing partly disintegrated and nearly his entire body covered in burns." He died today.

This morning, The Wall Street Journal writes that his death "casts a shadow over the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao, who is in New Delhi to attend the BRICS summit with leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. ... A spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry claimed Tuesday that the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists, had encouraged the self-immolation. The exiled Tibetan administration and the Dalai Lama have repeatedly denied backing the practice."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 1  — Tibetan exile Janphel Yeshi, 27, is engulfed in flames after he set himself on fire during a protest in New Delhi on March 26, 2012.
Tibetan exile Janphel Yeshi, 27, is engulfed in flames after he set himself on fire during a protest in New Delhi on March 26, 2012.
Strdel / AFP/Getty Images

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott