Christie's To Auction Recovered Cezanne Watercolor

For nearly 60 years, the whereabouts of a painting by Paul Cezanne remained a mystery. Some art experts feared his 19th century painting was lost forever. The watercolor is a study for a famous series of oil paintings Cezanne called "The Card Players."

Yesterday, the auction house Christie's said it had located the work. It's been in the home of a physician and art collector in Texas. He died last fall and his estate had no idea of the value of the watercolor. Christie's estimates that when it goes on the block this spring it will sell for up to $20 million.

