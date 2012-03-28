© 2021
Sign Of The (Wisconsin) Times: Gov. Scott Walker For President

By Frank James
Published March 28, 2012 at 3:02 PM EDT
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's future is a bigger deal to many in his state than Tuesday's presidential primary.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's future is a bigger deal to many in his state than Tuesday's presidential primary.

There's a Republican presidential primary next Tuesday in Wisconsin. But as the accompanying photo taken by NPR political correspondent Don Gonyea in Delafield, Wisc. suggests, a lot of Wisconsinites have other political matters on their minds.

As Don writes in an e-mail:

"Note that the recall coming up on June is the big political story here. Not Tuesdays presidential primary."

This Bloomberg News story makes a similar point. The controversial Republican governor who angered Democrats and organized labor by enacting legislation that withdrew collective bargaining rights from public unions, is in a statistical dead heat according to a Marquette Law School poll with two potential Democratic opponents — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and former Dane County executive Kathleen Falk.

Meanwhile, the same poll gave Mitt Romney a healthy lead over Rick Santorum ahead of the April 3 primary.

