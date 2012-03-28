© 2021
It's Day 3 For Health Care Cases At The Supreme Court

By Mark Memmott
Published March 28, 2012 at 7:20 AM EDT

On the third and final day of Supreme Court arguments over the constitutionality of the health care overhaul law enacted in 2010, the focus turns to whether the law could survive if the justices decide to strike its most controversial component — the so-called mandate that "requires most Americans to either have health insurance starting in 2014 or pay a penalty," NPR's Julie Rovner reports.

That will be the subject this morning. This afternoon, the justices will take up the issue of whether states can be required to expand their Medicaid programs.

Repeating what we did yesterday and again on Tuesday, we'll watch for news from today's sessions and pass it along as soon as possible. Shots is taking the lead on rounding up NPR's coverage, which is also packaged here.

