Choking Dog Somehow Dials Phone For Help

Published March 28, 2012 at 7:15 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Britain received a call to their emergency 999 number. All they could hear was heavy breathing, so officers rushed to the home. And there they found George, a two-year-old basset hound. The dog was panicking because his neck was tangled up in a phone cord. Accidentally or not, it appears that George dialed with his paw and saved himself. George's owner says she never thought of him as really smart. As she put it, George is usually dopey and likes to chew on socks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.