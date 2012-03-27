Frank Buckley's House Is Made Of Money

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: billion euro real estate. That's how much artist Frank Buckley's Dublin apartment cost. In theory, he actually got the materials for free from Ireland's central bank.

The walls, furniture and detailing in his apartment are all made from bricks of shredded euro notes. Buckley estimates each brick contains 40 or 50,000 euro's worth.

FRANK BUCKLEY: I collected two trailer-fulls of shredded notes - 1.4 billion euro.

GREENE: That's 1.4 billion euro. Buckley jokes that the house is worth so much, and so little, at once. But the message behind his art is serious. As Ireland's economy has struggled, so has he. Buckley is thousands of euros in debt, and he lives on unemployment benefits.

