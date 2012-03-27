© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Home Prices Dipped Again In Most Cities, Report Shows

By Mark Memmott
Published March 27, 2012 at 9:29 AM EDT

Home prices fell in most major metropolitan areas again in January, according to the widely watched S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices report. For the fifth straight month, there was a general decline — 0.8 percent in January from December.

More specifically, the researchers found that 16 of 19 metro areas "saw home prices decrease over the month; only Miami, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., home prices went up versus December 2011."

As The Associated Press notes, "the steepest declines were in San Francisco, Atlanta and Portland."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott