Home Prices Dipped Again In Most Cities, Report Shows

Home prices fell in most major metropolitan areas again in January, according to the widely watched S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices report. For the fifth straight month, there was a general decline — 0.8 percent in January from December.

More specifically, the researchers found that 16 of 19 metro areas "saw home prices decrease over the month; only Miami, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., home prices went up versus December 2011."

As The Associated Press notes, "the steepest declines were in San Francisco, Atlanta and Portland."

