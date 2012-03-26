© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Trayvon Martin Rally; Supreme Court Takes Up Health Care

By Mark Memmott
Published March 26, 2012 at 9:20 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Tens Of Thousands Expected Today At Florida Rally For Trayvon Martin .

-- The Arguments Begin: Supreme Court Takes Up Health Care Starting Today.

-- It's 'Unbelievable To Me,' Says Wife Of Army Sgt. Accused In Afghan Killings.

-- Is GOP Race At 'Tipping Point' Or Destined To Keep Going?

-- Tragedy In West Virginia: Child Is Ninth Victim Of House Fire.

Other stories in the news:

-- China, U.S. Agree To Coordinate Reponse To 'Potential Provocation' If North Korea Launches Long-Range Rocket. (BBC News)

-- "Obama To Medvedev: No Missile Deal Before Election." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Cheney Operation Underscores Heart Transplant Issues." (Shots)

-- Final Four Is Set: Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville and Ohio State. (Morning Edition)

-- Tiger Woods Wins First PGA Tour Event Since 2009. (Golf.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott