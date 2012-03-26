'Hunger Games' Has Big Opening Weekend

DAVID GREEENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is an appetite for "The Hunger Games." Apparently a lot of people spent part of their weekend at the movie theater watching Katniss Everdeen run through the woods. The adventure film collected $155 million at box offices this weekend. That's the most ever for a film that is not a sequel.

Speaking of sequels, "Hunger Games" producers must be liking their odds in the future. They already have a sequel in the works. It is scheduled to start filming this fall.

