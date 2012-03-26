Word Search: Health Care In The Supreme Court

When the U.S. Supreme Court hears challenges to the Obama administration's health care law this week, the arguments will be complex, with questions about states' rights, mandatory insurance, and Medicaid.

To introduce those concepts — and to give the rest of us something to do while the court hears six hours of arguments — we offer a word search game. The grid below features many words you'll likely hear this week, as NPR's Nina Totenberg reports from the court.

Just as the court will try to navigate the case with an eye on the Constitution, you'll need to look for words spelled horizontally, diagonally, and vertically — but not backwards. The list of words ranges from the expected, like "Scalia," to the more unusual, like "jabot" — a lace collar favored by some female judges. You can print the puzzle by clicking on the PDF link below:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.