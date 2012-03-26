Fake Movie Anthem Played For Kazakhstan Winner

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The nation of Kazakhstan was made a laughing stock in the movie, "Borat," and the country's been recovering ever since. So this doesn't help. Kazakhstan's Maria Dmitrienko took gold at the Arab Shooting Championships last week in Kuwait. As she stood to hear her national anthem play, out blared the parody anthem from "Borat." The lyrics are so offensive we can't even repeat them here. Organizers did apologize. If it's any consolation, they got Serbia's anthem wrong, as well. It's MORNING EDITION.