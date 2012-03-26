© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Fake Movie Anthem Played For Kazakhstan Winner

Published March 26, 2012 at 7:44 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The nation of Kazakhstan was made a laughing stock in the movie, "Borat," and the country's been recovering ever since. So this doesn't help. Kazakhstan's Maria Dmitrienko took gold at the Arab Shooting Championships last week in Kuwait. As she stood to hear her national anthem play, out blared the parody anthem from "Borat." The lyrics are so offensive we can't even repeat them here. Organizers did apologize. If it's any consolation, they got Serbia's anthem wrong, as well. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.