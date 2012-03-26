'Decorah Eagle Cam:' A Beak Breaks Through First Egg

A quick update on the Decorah Bald Eagle cam that we've been keeping track of and became quite the sensation last year.

Coming in just after the Raptor Resource Project predicted, Eagle watchers over at Wired have spotted a beak breaking through the first of three eggs.

That means that an eaglet will emerge soon. Wired explains:

"The bald eaglet will probably take at least 12 hours, and possibly as many as 48 hours to break completely free from its shell. The first chick will have a head start on its siblings and will likely enjoy being the biggest eaglet in the nest for months."

The video above is a live feed from Decorah, Iowa.

