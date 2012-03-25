Cheney Begins Heart Transplant Recovery

SUSAN STAMBERG, BYLINE: Another story we're following today, former Vice President Dick Cheney is recovering after undergoing a heart transplant yesterday. The 71-year-old Cheney has struggled with heart problems for more than 30 years. He suffered his first heart attack when he was 37. The most recent was in 2010.

Cheney had the procedure at a Virginia hospital near Washington. His office reports that he's been on the transplant list for more than 20 months.

You're listening to NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.