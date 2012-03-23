While Santorum Shoots Gun, Woman Shouts, 'Pretend It's Obama'

During a campaign stop at a Louisiana firing range, Rick Santorum took the opportunity to shoot some rounds at a target.

But as he took one shot, a supporter yelled, "Pretend it's Obama."

The GOP presidential candidate said he did not hear the remarks, but media travelling with the former Pennsylvania senator caught it on tape.

Here's ABC News video of it:

Santorum very quickly disavowed the remarks.

"It's absurd," he told reporters, according to The National Journal. "No, we're not pretending it's anybody, but shooting pistols. It's a very terrible and horrible remark and I'm glad I didn't hear it."

The Journal adds that the Secret Service "said it would look into whether the incident posed a legitimate threat."

Update on March 26 at 3:58 p.m. ET. Note, we tweaked this post to say it was Santorum who said he did not hear the remarks.

