VIDEO: World Bank Nominee Channels Will-I-Am

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 23, 2012 at 1:16 PM EDT

Earlier, today, President Obama nominated Jim Yong Kim to head the World Bank.

As Mark reported, his C.V. says he's been the Dartmouth College president since 2009. He's taught at Harvard and led the Department of HIV/AIDS at the World Health Organization.

But a video made for the 2011 for Dartmouth's version of American Idol shows a whole other side of the man... a rapping, neon, let it all hang out side of Kim.

Skip to the 2:05 minute mark to see Kim's part:

h/t: NPR's Avie Schneider

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
