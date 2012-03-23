VIDEO: World Bank Nominee Channels Will-I-Am

Earlier, today, President Obama nominated Jim Yong Kim to head the World Bank.

As Mark reported, his C.V. says he's been the Dartmouth College president since 2009. He's taught at Harvard and led the Department of HIV/AIDS at the World Health Organization.

But a video made for the 2011 for Dartmouth's version of American Idol shows a whole other side of the man... a rapping, neon, let it all hang out side of Kim.

Skip to the 2:05 minute mark to see Kim's part:

