Obama Taps Dartmouth President For World Bank's Top Job

Update at 10:12 a.m. ET. It's Official:

"It's time for a development professional to lead the world's largest development agency," President Obama just said as he announced he is nominating Dartmouth College President Jim Yong Kim to head the World Bank.

Our original post:

"President Barack Obama will nominate Dartmouth College President Jim Yong Kim to head the World Bank," The Associated Press reports, citing "senior administration officials" as its sources.

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller is also reporting that news, as is Reuters.

The White House, meanwhile, just announced that the president will make a "personnel announcement" at 10 a.m. ET.

The AP adds that:

"It's a surprise choice for the World Bank's top job. A physician by training, the Korean-born Kim is a prominent figure in the global health world. Officials believe his broad international experience will help counter criticism from developing countries weary of the U.S. stranglehold on the World Bank's top post. Bank President Robert Zoellick announced his resignation in February."

According to Dartmouth's website, Kim has been president of the college since July 2009. It adds that "he is a co-founder of Partners in Health (PIH) and a former director of the Department of HIV/AIDS at the World Health Organization (WHO). ... Before assuming the Dartmouth presidency, President Kim held professorships at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health. He also served as chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School, chief of the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and director of the François Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at the Harvard School of Public Health."

Kim was born in Seoul in 1959, Dartmouth says. His curriculum vitae is here.

