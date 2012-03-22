© 2021
Video Of Copter Crash In Afghanistan Goes Viral; Army Investigating

By Mark Memmott
Published March 22, 2012 at 10:30 AM EDT

If you haven't seen it yet, you probably will soon if you're watching the cable news networks:

Video of what appears to be a U.S. Army helicopter swooping low over a snowy base in Afghanistan last month before taking several dramatic twists, bouncing off the ground and crashing in the distance.

Stars and Stripes says the International Security Assistance Force, Afghanistan, is investigating what happened. "Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured, and the members of the air crew survived," ISAF tells the newspaper.

Note: As you might expect, there are a couple fleeting expletives in the video.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
