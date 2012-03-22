Four More Booms In Wisconsin City Troubled By Mysterious Sounds

Things were not quiet again in Clintonville, Wis., early today.

As we reported Wednesday, folks there have been hearing booms and feeling vibrations this week and no one has yet been able to explain what's causing them. One of the latest theories is that unusually warm temperatures are causing underground ice to crack. A few homeowners think they've suffered some damages (cracked floors, for example).

Today, according to Milwaukee's WTMJ News Radio, "authorities tell us of four [more] reports coming in since 4:00 a.m."

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Press Gazette says that city officials in Clintonville announced Wednesday night that they plan to spend $7,000 to have an engineering firm "place four seismometers around the city to try to locate the epicenter of the strange sounds."

