Coroner: Whitney Houston's Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

The Los Angeles County coroner's office is saying that pop star Whitney Houston drowned in her hotel room tub on Feb. 11.

USA Today reports the coroners listed the cause of death as: "drowning and effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."

They add:

"...The toxicology report adds that "Cocaine and metabolites were identified and were contributory to the death. Marijuana, Alprazolam (Xanax), Cyclobenzaprine (Flexeril) and Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) were identified but did not contribute to the death."

Update at 5:45 p.m. ET. No Foul Play:

CNN reports that the coroner found "no trauma or foul play."

