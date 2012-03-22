© 2021
Coroner: Whitney Houston's Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 22, 2012 at 5:30 PM EDT
Pop diva Whitney Houston was found dead in her Beverly Hills hotel room on the eve of the 54th Grammy Awards.
The Los Angeles County coroner's office is saying that pop star Whitney Houston drowned in her hotel room tub on Feb. 11.

USA Today reports the coroners listed the cause of death as: "drowning and effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."

They add:

"...The toxicology report adds that "Cocaine and metabolites were identified and were contributory to the death. Marijuana, Alprazolam (Xanax), Cyclobenzaprine (Flexeril) and Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) were identified but did not contribute to the death."

Update at 5:45 p.m. ET. No Foul Play:

CNN reports that the coroner found "no trauma or foul play."

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
