Top Stories: Trayvon Martin Killing; Standoff In France; Romney Win In Ill.

By Mark Memmott
Published March 21, 2012 at 8:50 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Trayvon Martin's Killer Had Been Accused Of Violence In The Past.

-- Suspect Surrounded In France, Claims Al-Qaida Ties.

-- It Was Inevitable: Romney's Win In Illinois Resurrects The I-Word.

-- 'Time' Magazine Is Back With Its '140 Best Twitter Feeds'.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Earthquake In Mexico: Powerful, Destructive But Not Deadly." (The Christian Science Monitor)

-- "Former Mossad Chief: Israel Will Know Before Iran Begins Producing Nuclear Weapons." (Haaretz)

-- "Supreme Court Faces An Unprecedented Healthcare Frenzy." (The Hill)

Related: "White House Preps For Court's Health Care Ruling." (Morning Edition)

-- "Parts Of Eastern Oklahoma Under Flood Warning." (NewsOK)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
