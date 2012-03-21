Top Stories: Trayvon Martin Killing; Standoff In France; Romney Win In Ill.
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Trayvon Martin's Killer Had Been Accused Of Violence In The Past.
-- Suspect Surrounded In France, Claims Al-Qaida Ties.
-- It Was Inevitable: Romney's Win In Illinois Resurrects The I-Word.
-- 'Time' Magazine Is Back With Its '140 Best Twitter Feeds'.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Earthquake In Mexico: Powerful, Destructive But Not Deadly." (The Christian Science Monitor)
-- "Former Mossad Chief: Israel Will Know Before Iran Begins Producing Nuclear Weapons." (Haaretz)
-- "Supreme Court Faces An Unprecedented Healthcare Frenzy." (The Hill)
Related: "White House Preps For Court's Health Care Ruling." (Morning Edition)
-- "Parts Of Eastern Oklahoma Under Flood Warning." (NewsOK)
