Peyton Manning Reaches Deal With Denver

By Mark Memmott
Published March 20, 2012 at 12:50 PM EDT
Former Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning (left) talks with Tim Tebow of the Denver Broncos in 2010. Manning will be taking Tebow's job.
Update at 3:35 p.m. ET: It's official. Peyton Manning is indeed joining the Denver Broncos. He's talking with reporters in Denver right now.

Our Original Post:

"And they have a deal," The Denver Post reports. "An NFL source confirmed Tuesday morning the Broncos and quarterback Peyton Manning have agreed to a five-year, $96 million deal."

The Associated Press says says it too has been told by "a person familiar with negotiations" about the deal, and that Manning "is to be introduced at a news conference at Broncos headquarters later."

NFL.com adds that the news conference is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Word about where one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history would land, first broke Monday afternoon. Manning and the Indianapolis Colts parted ways earlier this month. He sat out last season due to injuries, and the Colts' 2-14 record without the 4-time MVP gave Indianapolis the chance to pick first in the upcoming draft. The team is expected to choose Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.

Now, watch for what happens with Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, who became quite the sensation last season. There's talk he may be traded.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
