VIDEO: Kate Speaks; Duchess Gives First Public Speech

By Mark Memmott
Published March 19, 2012 at 10:35 AM EDT

This one's for all you royal watchers and fans of The King's Speech.

The Duchess of Cambridge, formerly Kate Middleton and perhaps someday the queen of England, gave her "first public speech" today at a children's hospice in Ipswich, the BBC reports.

She only spoke for a little more than two minutes. The Associated Press has the video. The Telegraph writes that she spoke "slowly and carefully, sticking precisely to her script, without any ad-libs."

Prince William and Kate were married last April.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
