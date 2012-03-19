VIDEO: Kate Speaks; Duchess Gives First Public Speech

This one's for all you royal watchers and fans of The King's Speech.

The Duchess of Cambridge, formerly Kate Middleton and perhaps someday the queen of England, gave her "first public speech" today at a children's hospice in Ipswich, the BBC reports.

She only spoke for a little more than two minutes. The Associated Press has the video. The Telegraph writes that she spoke "slowly and carefully, sticking precisely to her script, without any ad-libs."

Prince William and Kate were married last April.

