© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: National Debate Over Teen's Killing; Apple's Buyback Plan

By Mark Memmott
Published March 19, 2012 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Killing Of Fla. Teen Trayvon Martin Becomes National Story About Race.

-- Apple To Buy Back $10B In Shares; Pay Dividend Of $2.65 Per Share.

-- Soldier Suspected In Massacre To Meet With Lawyer Today.

-- Killings At School In France Follow Earlier Murders Of Soldiers.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Fierce Fighting Erupts In Damascus." (BBC News)

-- "Romney Takes All In Puerto Rico Primary." (The Associated Press)

-- Coptic Pope Shenouda III Has Died. (CNN.com)

-- C-SPAN's Brian Lamb To Become Executive Chairman Of Its Board; Two Executives Will Share His CEO Post. (C-SPAN)

-- NCAA Men's Tournament Sweet 16 Set. (CBS Sports)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott