Top Stories: National Debate Over Teen's Killing; Apple's Buyback Plan

-- Killing Of Fla. Teen Trayvon Martin Becomes National Story About Race.

-- Apple To Buy Back $10B In Shares; Pay Dividend Of $2.65 Per Share.

-- Soldier Suspected In Massacre To Meet With Lawyer Today.

-- Killings At School In France Follow Earlier Murders Of Soldiers.

-- "Fierce Fighting Erupts In Damascus." (BBC News)

-- "Romney Takes All In Puerto Rico Primary." (The Associated Press)

-- Coptic Pope Shenouda III Has Died. (CNN.com)

-- C-SPAN's Brian Lamb To Become Executive Chairman Of Its Board; Two Executives Will Share His CEO Post. (C-SPAN)

-- NCAA Men's Tournament Sweet 16 Set. (CBS Sports)

