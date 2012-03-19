Top Stories: National Debate Over Teen's Killing; Apple's Buyback Plan
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Killing Of Fla. Teen Trayvon Martin Becomes National Story About Race.
-- Apple To Buy Back $10B In Shares; Pay Dividend Of $2.65 Per Share.
-- Soldier Suspected In Massacre To Meet With Lawyer Today.
-- Killings At School In France Follow Earlier Murders Of Soldiers.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Fierce Fighting Erupts In Damascus." (BBC News)
-- "Romney Takes All In Puerto Rico Primary." (The Associated Press)
-- Coptic Pope Shenouda III Has Died. (CNN.com)
-- C-SPAN's Brian Lamb To Become Executive Chairman Of Its Board; Two Executives Will Share His CEO Post. (C-SPAN)
-- NCAA Men's Tournament Sweet 16 Set. (CBS Sports)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.