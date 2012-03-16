Top Stories: Karzai Lashes Out At U.S.; North Korea To Launch Satellite
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Karzai At 'End Of The Rope,' Says Witnesses Dispute U.S. Account Of Killings.
-- Soldier Accused Of Massacre 'Just Snapped,' Official Says.
-- Consumer Prices Rose 0.4 Percent Last Month; Factory Output Up 0.3 Percent.
-- Archbishop Of Canterbury Is Stepping Down.
-- Early Hoops Upsets: Connecticut, Wichita Bounced Out Of Men's Tourney.
-- Cricket's Tendulkar Gets His 100th 100.
Other stories in the news:
-- North Korea Says It Will Launch Satellite Into Space With Long-Range Rocket. (The Associated Press)
-- "Revisiting The Spark That Kindled The Syrian Uprising." (Morning Edition)
-- "Crowds Storm Stores For Apple's Next iPad." (USA Today's Technology Live blog)
-- "Belgium Mourns 28 Killed In Bus Crash." (CNN.com)
