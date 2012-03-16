Report: Bin Laden Tried To Organize Plot To Kill Obama And Petraeus

Some of the documents seized last May after U.S. Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden at his compound in Pakistan show that the al-Qaida leader "boldly commanded his network to organize special cells in Afghanistan and Pakistan to attack the aircraft of President Barack Obama and Gen. David Petraeus," Washington Post columnist David Ignatius is reporting.

Ignatius writes that "I was given an exclusive look at some of these remarkable documents by a senior administration official. They have been declassified and will be available soon to the public in their original Arabic texts and translations." He adds that "U.S. analysts don't see evidence that these plots have materialized."

But, says Ignatius, they are "a chilling reminder that even when he was embattled and in hiding, bin Laden still dreamed of pulling off another spectacular terrorist attack against the United States."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.