Hotel Alcatraz Isn't Exactly Like The Prison

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Alcatraz Island was once home to Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly. This week, a few lucky visitors are getting to spend a night in the Hotel Alcatraz. This version of the legendary prison is in London, not San Francisco Bay, part of a promotion for the sci-fi series Alcatraz that debuted in Britain this week. Hotel Alcatraz features guards instead of bellhops and rooms like cells. But a menu with something you wouldn't find behind bars - wine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.