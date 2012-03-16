Drunk On Biology For St. Patrick's Day

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Louis Pasteur joined The Clancy Brothers? Or if The Chieftains were more nerdy and less talented? Well, wonder no longer!

I wrote this song about the science of beer last year and the folks at The Salt asked me to dust it off in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

In a vaguely Irish style, the song salutes that hero of beer production, the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and explains the biochemistry of inebriation.

On Sunday morning, you may well be cursing ethanol's effect on vasopressin and glycogen, but for now, I hope you enjoy this song with a cool pint. Sláinte!

