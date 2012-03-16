Cricket's Tendulkar Gets His 100th 100

While American sports fans focus on college basketball, there's big cricket news that's making headlines in much of the rest of the world:

"Sachin Tendulkar Scores his 100th International Century For India." (BBC News)

He did it by "compiling a ton in a one-day game against Bangladesh in Dhaka," the BBC adds. That makes him "the first player to score 100 international centuries." Tendulkar finished with 114 runs.

Some Two-Way readers will recall how we've kept tabs on Tendulkar's quest. A year ago, he fell just short of getting his 100th 100. In 2010, he became the first batsman to record a "double century" in a one-day international match.

We don't pretend to understand cricket. But we do know, as we've said, that the things Tendulkar has done make him the Roger Bannister, Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth (or, pick your favorite "greatest ever") in his sport.

So, a tip of our cap to Tendulkar.

