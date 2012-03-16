U.S. Regulators Probe Google's Privacy Issues

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

U.S. regulators are launching an investigation into Google. They are looking at complaints raised last month. It was discovered that Google was bypassing the privacy settings on Apple's Safari browsers to track user activity on the Web.

The Federal Trade Commission wants to know whether the company misrepresented its privacy policy. If found guilty, Google could face fines of up to $1,600 per violation per day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.