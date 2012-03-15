On 'Decorah Eagle Cam:' This Year's Hatchings Likely Next Week

An alert for all those who were caught up in the excitement last year when the Decorah Eagle Cam was streaming as a pair of bald eagles in Iowa watched over their three eggs and as the eaglets hatched:

Mom has laid three more eggs this spring and the Raptor Resource Project expects the hatchings will begin between March 23 and 25.

Once again, the webcam is getting lots of attention (13,700 current views at this moment; 1.6 million "total views).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.