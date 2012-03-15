Jobless Claims Fell By 14,000 Last Week

There was a 14,000 decline in the number of people filing first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week, the Employment and Training Administration just reported:

"In the week ending March 10, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 351,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised figure of 365,000. The 4-week moving average was 355,750, unchanged from the previous week's revised average of 355,750."

At 351,000, claims remain at a four-year low.

Also just in:

Wholesale prices rose 0.4 percent in February from January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says.

