'Downton Abbey' Actors Attend State Dinner

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. President Obama honored Britain's prime minister last night at an elegant state dinner. They dined at the White House with a hint of Downton Abbey. The patriarch of Downton Abbey was there, the earl of Grantham, played by Hugh Bonneville, and Elizabeth McGovern, who plays his American heiress wife. Bonneville noted that the special relationship enjoyed by the U.S. and Britain is, quote, symbolized in the show with me being married to an American. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.