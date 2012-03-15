U.S. Threatens India With Sanctions Over Iranian Oil

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Possible sanctions for India are at the top of NPR's business news.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: OK, India must cut back its imports of Iranian oil by June 28th or face U.S. sanctions. A new law penalizes foreign countries that ignore those sanctions.

Europeans have been working on their own embargo of Iranian oil, but Indians are reluctant. They depend on it more.

The law does not state exactly how much a country must reduce its oil imports in order to avoid sanctions, and it's not clear how far India is willing to go.

A government spokesperson says India has no legal obligation to abide by these sanctions although privately, Indian officials tell Bloomberg they're working on it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.