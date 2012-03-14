'Whitey' Bulger's Girlfriend Pleads Guilty Of Helping Him Evade Police

In a deal with prosecutors, the longtime girlfriend of mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger pleaded guilty to helping him evade capture from police.

Bulger, if you remember, was captured in Santa Monica, Calif., last June. He is the most notorious mob boss in Boston and was wanted for his alleged role in 19 murders.

The AP reports that Catherine Greig, who was captured along with Bulger, pleaded guilty to charges of "conspiracy to harbor a fugitive, identity fraud and conspiracy to commit identity fraud."

The AP adds:

"In a statement of facts filed in court Monday, Greig acknowledged that she agreed to join Bulger on the run beginning in early 1995.

"She also acknowledged that she agreed to conceal him from authorities for 16 years, used aliases and unlawfully obtained identification documents and repeatedly helped him obtain prescription medication from a pharmacy by claiming to be his wife.

"'I engaged in conduct that was intended to help Bulger avoid detection from law enforcement and to provide him with support and assistance during his flight from law enforcement,' the document states."

Bulger has entered a no-guilty plea in the murder charges.

CNN repors that Greig could face a five-year sentence for each charge.

