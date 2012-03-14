Top Stories: Bus Crash Tragedy; Goldman Sach Is 'Toxic,' Departing Exec Says

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'Tragic Day For All Of Belgium': 22 Children Killed In Bus Crash.

-- In Afghanistan, Panetta Says Mission Continues.

-- 6.9 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan, But Tsunami Warning Canceled.

-- Santorum Wins In Dixie, Romney Takes Hawaii And American Samoa.

-- Boston's Back Bay Slowly Recovering After Smoky Fire Causes Chaos.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Why I Am Leaving Goldman Sachs." Departing Executive Calls Firm's Culture "Toxic And Destructive." (The New York Times)

-- "Obama, Cameron To Get Down To Business On 2nd Day Of Prime Minister's Visit." (CNN)

Related: The two leaders are scheduled to hold a news conference at 12:05 p.m. ET. We'll live blog it.

-- "Ahmadinejad Grilled" By Iranian Parliment. (BBC News)

