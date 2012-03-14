Top Stories: Bus Crash Tragedy; Goldman Sach Is 'Toxic,' Departing Exec Says
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- 'Tragic Day For All Of Belgium': 22 Children Killed In Bus Crash.
-- In Afghanistan, Panetta Says Mission Continues.
-- 6.9 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan, But Tsunami Warning Canceled.
-- Santorum Wins In Dixie, Romney Takes Hawaii And American Samoa.
-- Boston's Back Bay Slowly Recovering After Smoky Fire Causes Chaos.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Why I Am Leaving Goldman Sachs." Departing Executive Calls Firm's Culture "Toxic And Destructive." (The New York Times)
-- "Obama, Cameron To Get Down To Business On 2nd Day Of Prime Minister's Visit." (CNN)
Related: The two leaders are scheduled to hold a news conference at 12:05 p.m. ET. We'll live blog it.
-- "Ahmadinejad Grilled" By Iranian Parliment. (BBC News)
