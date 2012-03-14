Eddie Murphy's Latest Flick Lacks Positive Reviews

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a number: Zero. That's the percentage of positive reviews Eddie Murphy's new comedy "A Thousand Words" earned on the popular movie rating website, "Rotten Tomatoes." Not one positive review among the 42 scanned by the site so far. A zero percent rating is rare, but not unheard of. Seven other films have held thanks honor â films including "Bucky Larson," "Born to Be A Star," "Surfer Dude" and "Super Babies: Baby Geniuses 2."

But even with no positive reviews "A Thousand Words" managed to rank fifth in box office earnings last weekend.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: And that's the business on MORNING EDITION from NPR News, top rated as far as we know. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.