Georgetown's Team Mascot Sidelined With Injury

Published March 14, 2012 at 7:33 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. March Madness has barely begun and a key figure in Georgetown basketball is sidelined with an injury. Key mascot Jack the Bulldog has torn the doggie version of an ACL. Jack's keeper, a Jesuit priest, tweeted the injury was likely from jumping on the couch. Since Jack rarely travels, his absence won't be noticed at Georgetown's first game. But the NCAA says the beloved bulldog could, if healed, appear at the Final Four. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.