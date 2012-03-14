© 2021
6.9 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan, But Tsunami Warning Canceled

By Mark Memmott
Published March 14, 2012 at 7:15 AM EDT

The same general area of Japan that was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami almost exactly one year ago was rattled today by a 6.9 magnitude temblor that led authorities to warn of another possible tsunami along the nation's northeast coast. (Note at 7:42 a.m. ET: The U.S. Geological Survey had earlier estimated it was a 6.8-magnitude quake; we've updated our headline and post to reflect its new estimate.)

But just a short time ago, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced it had canceled "all tsunami warnings and advisories."

Still, the area was just shaken by another quake, this one a 6.1 magnitude. We'll watch for more news from there.

Update at 8:20 a.m. ET. Tokyo Shaken By New Quake:

The Japan Meteorological Agency says there was an estimated 6.1-magnitude quake near Tokyo just after 8 a.m. ET.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
