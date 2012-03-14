6.9 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan, But Tsunami Warning Canceled
The same general area of Japan that was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami almost exactly one year ago was rattled today by a 6.9 magnitude temblor that led authorities to warn of another possible tsunami along the nation's northeast coast. (Note at 7:42 a.m. ET: The U.S. Geological Survey had earlier estimated it was a 6.8-magnitude quake; we've updated our headline and post to reflect its new estimate.)
But just a short time ago, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced it had canceled "all tsunami warnings and advisories."
Still, the area was just shaken by another quake, this one a 6.1 magnitude. We'll watch for more news from there.
Update at 8:20 a.m. ET. Tokyo Shaken By New Quake:
The Japan Meteorological Agency says there was an estimated 6.1-magnitude quake near Tokyo just after 8 a.m. ET.
