World Pizza Games Begin In Las Vegas

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. While you're waiting for the London Olympics to arrive, let the World Pizza Games begin. They start today in Las Vegas. Pizza chefs from around the world are gathered to compete in events like largest dough stretch, fastest pizza box folding, a freestyle acrobatic dough tossing in a short routine set to the music of each chef's choice. And of course what would the games be without a pizza bakeoff. It's MORNING EDITION.