Julia Nunes On World Cafe

Hailing from New York, acoustic pop sensation Julia Nunes got her start posting videos on YouTube in 2006, playing covers from idols such as The Beatles, Ben Folds and The Beach Boys. Her unique uke-melodica style soon had her onstage at the request of Ben Folds. She has since released four full-length albums.

Settle Down is Nunes' first album with a label. Her style has evolved from punk pop to mellow ukulele pieces that showcase her voice. Nunes was recently featured as a World Cafe: Next artist, and now she's back on the air as a full-blown World Cafe artist. Given the deep emotion, plunky uke and lovely self-harmonizing on Settle Down, there's little doubt this up-and-comer will be around for some time.

