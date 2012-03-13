Join Us For Live Coverage Of The GOP Primaries

With two wins in the Deep South, Mitt Romney could solidly establish himself as the inevitable GOP candidate. If you believe polls, that could very well happen in Mississippi and Alabama, which are holding nominating contests tonight.

Now, the polls are so close that Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich could also pull together wins that keep their campaigns going.

As we've done throughout the primary process, we're helping out our friends on the elections desk by live blogging results. If you've got some time — we know at least some of you will be watching basketball — join us at the It's All Politics blog. We'll be there most of the night.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.