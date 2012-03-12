© 2021
Top Stories: Taliban Seek Revenge; Oil Imports Drop

By Scott Neuman
Published March 12, 2012 at 9:26 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

Taliban Vow Revenge For Alleged U.S. Attack On Civilians

Report Shows Drop In U.S. Oil Imports

Syrian Militia Blamed In Latest Killing

Other stories in the news:

— "Apple Workers: Plant Inspected Hours Before Blast" (NPR)

— "Greece Poised For Bond Swap And Bailout Approval" (The Associated Press)

— "Santorum, Gingrich Eye Southern Primary Victories" (NPR)

Related: "Poll: More GOP Voters Expect Romney Nomination" (CBS News)

— "China Railway Workers Repair 'Collapsed' New Line." (BBC News)

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
