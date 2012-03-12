Calif. Man Reconstructs Frank Lloyd Wright Doghouse

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Jim Berger. He brought to life a little-known creation of Frank Lloyd Wright. Decades ago, the architect designed a home for Berger's California family. Mr. Berger, who was then 12, asked for a dog house, too. He said he'd pay for it with money from his paper route. The world's most famous architect designed the dog house at no charge. The dog died before the house could be built. But now Mr. Berger has reconstructed it from the original plans. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.