VIDEO: Chilling New View Of The 1986 Challenger Explosion

Today, The Huffington Post released what it says is a never-before-seen video of the space shuttle Challenger disaster.

The video, the site says, was taken by Jeffrey Ault of Orange City, Fla., on Super 8 film from the Kennedy Space Center viewing site, which is less than 10 miles from the launch site. There have been other amateur videos of the disaster released. But it does seem like this is the first time this video is making the rounds.

Either way, it's chilling and really portrays the confusion and heartbreak that followed the Jan. 28, 1986, explosion. Here's the video:

h/t: NPR's Laurel Dalrymple

