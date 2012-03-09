VIDEO: Check Out This 7-Year-Old's Monster Trap

If you have a few minutes, you might enjoy 7-year-old Audri Clemmons' Rube Goldberg machine.

Drew Orlanoff at The Next Web says "my hat goes off to this kid and I'm reminded that there may indeed be hope for the future of the United States of America."

Whitney Matheson at USA Today's Pop Candy blog thinks it's "pretty mesmerizing" and notes that "even the band OK Go has submitted its seal of approval." Audri sampled a bit of the band's music on his video. According to the credits, the videographer is "mom."

There's a note with Audri's video that points to another one he made when he was 5.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.