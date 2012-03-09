© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

VIDEO: Check Out This 7-Year-Old's Monster Trap

By Mark Memmott
Published March 9, 2012 at 11:00 AM EST

If you have a few minutes, you might enjoy 7-year-old Audri Clemmons' Rube Goldberg machine.

Drew Orlanoff at The Next Web says "my hat goes off to this kid and I'm reminded that there may indeed be hope for the future of the United States of America."

Whitney Matheson at USA Today's Pop Candy blog thinks it's "pretty mesmerizing" and notes that "even the band OK Go has submitted its seal of approval." Audri sampled a bit of the band's music on his video. According to the credits, the videographer is "mom."

There's a note with Audri's video that points to another one he made when he was 5.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott