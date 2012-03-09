Florida City Cracks Down On Illegal Highway Signs

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Officials in Hollywood, Florida want to stop an annoying business tactic. They don't like signs that people illegally put in highway medians offering to buy gold or junk cars. The signs have phone numbers to call, so city officials are calling. In fact, they've used a more irritating business tactic. The Sun Sentinel newspaper said the city is placing scores of robocalls to the numbers on the signs. They're hoping to harass their owners into stopping. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.