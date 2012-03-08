© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Defection In Syria? Solar Flares; Congress Tackles Jobs Bill

By Mark Memmott
Published March 8, 2012 at 8:55 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- In Video, Man Said To Be Syrian Oil Ministry Official Says He's Defecting.

-- House Expected To OK Jobs Bill In 'Rare Agreement' With Obama.

-- Jobless Claims Rise By 8,000.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Solar Flares Speeding Toward Earth." (Bill's post from Wednesday.)

-- "U.S. Warns Apple, Publishers" About Alleged "Collusion Over E-Book Pricing." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Intractable Afghan Graft Hampering U.S. Strategy." (The New York Times)

-- "World Powers Back 'Sustained Dialogue' On Iran Nuclear Program." (CNN)

-- Sources Say 12 NFL Teams Have Contacted Quarterback Peyton Manning's Representatives. (ESPN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott