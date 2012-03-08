Spanx Founder Makes 'Forbes' Billionaire List

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And we turn now to a group of people worth almost as much as a small country. Today's last word in business goes to Forbes magazine, which has released its 25th annual billionaires list.

Holding down the top spot again is Mexican telecom mogul Carlos Slim Helu, with a net worth of $69 billion. Other regular suspects make an appearance, such as Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Mark Zuckerberg. But there are some newcomers, like American Sara Blakely. The 41-year-old founder of Spanx, the body-shaping undergarment company, is the youngest self-made woman, we're told, to join the club.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.