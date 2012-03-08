Obama Campaign Releases 1st-Term Movie Trailer As It Hopes For Sequel

President Obama's campaign on Thursday issued the trailer for a documentary about his time in the White House. Call it "President Obama: The Movie."

Actually, the campaign calls it "The Road We've Traveled" and it's obvious aim is to do something the Obama White House and campaign constantly do, that is, to remind voters of just how perilous a state the U.S. economy and financial markets were in when the president assumed office in January 2009.

The movie is clearly an attempt to convince voters to see themselves and the nation as having been on a journey away from the precipice, to view the president as the trusty, surefooted guide, and to want to continue onward to the trip's completion. It's a variation on the ancient wisdom: "Don't change horses in midstream."

The documentary, which will be released next week, was directed by Davis Guggenheim, the director-producer whose credits include the Academy Award-winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" starring Al Gore.

